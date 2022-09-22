Pathaan: Deepika Padukone posts a ‘work in progress’ PIC as she begins dubbing for the film
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release in theatres on 25th January 2023.
Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is hands down, one of the most anticipated films currently, for various reasons. The biggest one is that Pathaan marks the return of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. The motion poster of Deepika, John, and Shah Rukh’s characters in Pathaan released a few months ago, and created a whole lot of buzz. Fans had been waiting with bated breaths for more updates about the film, and Deepika has finally treated her fans with another picture, as she began dubbing for Pathaan.
Last month, John Abraham revealed that the cast has finished shooting for the film, and that they are still in the process of dubbing for Pathaan. He said that the film is in the post-production stage and will be wrapped up very soon. Now, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to post a picture that has left her fans super-excited! Deepika shared a picture from the recording studio, with a mic in front of her, as she dubbed for her film. The picture also shows a spiral-bound book, a highlighter, and a coffee mug in the background.
Sharing the snap, Deepika wrote, “#WIP #pathaan.” While one fan commented, “ SUPER DUPER EXCITED FOR PATHAAN,” another one wrote, “Gonna end dry spell of Bollywood.”Take a look at the picture below.
The motion poster featuring Deepika Padukone’s character showed the actress with a fierce look and a gun in her hand. Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan had written, “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan.”
Deepika made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 movie, Om Shanti Om. They also featured together in movies such as Chennai Express and Happy New Year. While Shah Rukh and Deepika have worked together in several movies, Pathaan is the first collaboration of the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film will release on January 25, 2023.
