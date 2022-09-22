Pathaan: Deepika Padukone posts a ‘work in progress’ PIC as she begins dubbing for the film

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is hands down, one of the most anticipated films currently, for various reasons. The biggest one is that Pathaan marks the return of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. The motion poster of Deepika, John, and Shah Rukh’s characters in Pathaan released a few months ago, and created a whole lot of buzz. Fans had been waiting with bated breaths for more updates about the film, and Deepika has finally treated her fans with another picture, as she began dubbing for Pathaan.

Last month, John Abraham revealed that the cast has finished shooting for the film, and that they are still in the process of dubbing for Pathaan. He said that the film is in the post-production stage and will be wrapped up very soon. Now, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to post a picture that has left her fans super-excited! Deepika shared a picture from the recording studio, with a mic in front of her, as she dubbed for her film. The picture also shows a spiral-bound book, a highlighter, and a coffee mug in the background.