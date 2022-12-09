Pathaan: Deepika Padukone stuns in golden monokini in FIRST LOOK from Besharam Rang song

Pathaan is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham in the lead. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Every little update about Pathaan leaves fans excited and now, the makers of the action thriller film have revealed that the first song is all set to release on December 12, 2022. Ahead of the song's release, a new still of Deepika has been unveiled, which has left her fans gasping for breath.

In the first look, Deepika is seen flaunting her tonned body as she donned a golden monokini and the song is set to be a peppy track yet again fans will witness Shah Rukh and Deepika's sizzling on-screen chemistry. Confirming the same, Siddharth Anand said: Siddharth reveals, “The first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet."

The director added: "For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movies

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Earlier, many leaked pictures of the two stars from Spain on the sets of Besharam Rang had gone viral and it has taken the internet by storm.