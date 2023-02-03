Pathaan dialogue writer says he was 'nervous' to write for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's train fight sequence

Pathaan, the spy thriller which hit the theatres in the last week of January, this year, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Bollywood in recent times. The movie, which marked the fantastic comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a 4-year-long hiatus, has been receiving immense love from the mass audience. King Khan appeared as the titular character Pathaan in the Siddharth Anand directorial, which is the fourth installment of the Spy Universe established by Yash Raj Films. Writer Abbas Tyrewala was 'nervous' to write for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's train fight sequence

As you may know, superstar Salman Khan made a special appearance in Pathaan, as the titular character Tiger from the much-celebrated Tiger film series of YRF's spy universe. The spectacularly shot and well-performed post-interval train fight sequence in the film featured Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman's Tiger joining hands to take down their enemies. Interestingly, in a recent interview with Indian Express, writer Abbas Tyrewala opened up about writing dialogues for this sequence, and revealed that it made him 'nervous'. "It was very unnerving for me to write that sequence. When we were writing it, at the point the scene was supposed to occur right after the Tiger-Pathaan fight sequence, when they are waiting for the chopper to come and pick them up after the action piece. I was extremely nervous because we were dangerously verging on throwing people out of the illusion of Tiger and Pathaan by being so blatantly Shah Rukh and Salman," stated the talented writer.

Abbas Tyrewala spoke extensively about the scene, which eventually emerged as the conversation between Pathaan and Tiger's fourth-wall-breaking sequence. "I knew it would be great fun, but breaking the fourth wall isn’t always a clever idea. I was very nervous that this comes in the middle of a story where people would laugh at Shah Rukh and Salman and their antics rather than remembering it is Tiger and Pathaan," concluded the dialogue writer. Pathaan to make a comeback At the recently held success meet of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the possibilities of a sequel. The superstar stated that he will be bigger and better in Pathaan 2 hopefully. " I just want to say thank you to Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra for giving me Pathaan, and whenever they want me for the sequel I'll try and give it my best," confirmed SRK.

