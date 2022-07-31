Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reveals ‘living & breathing’ his film; Says ‘I want to give audience…’

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been announced, fans have been jumping with joy. This film will mark the return of SRK on the silver screens after his last release Zero. The excitement around this action thriller has been increasing with each passing day. The star cast of the film will also see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Recently the motion poster of the film starring Deepika was released and we have to admit that she looked stunning in that. Today, the director of the film Siddharth Anand has opened up about the journey of shooting this film in more.

Talking to Etimes, Siddharth Anand revealed that this year is a very special birthday for him as he is working on one of the most special films of his career. He added, “I’m living and breathing Pathaan every moment of my life and I want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other.” Siddharth revealed that he is thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that they have launched so far. He said, “starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that 'Pathaan' has started off on such a strong note with them.”

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, the film also stars John Abraham in a key role apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Recently, the three actors took to their social media spaces and shared a new motion poster of the film featuring Deepika. In the poster, the actress can be seen holding a gun as she fired a bullet from it. Sharing the poster, SRK wrote “Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham| #SiddharthAnand | @yrf| #6MonthsToPathaan.”

