Pathaan director Siddharth Anand says he is a 'hungry director seeking perfection with each film'

Director Siddharth Anand is currently on cloud nine! His recently released film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham hit the ball out of the park at the box office. The film was released on January 25 and since then it has been breaking and making new records. Recently, Pathaan crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Before Pathaan, Siddharth made War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and it also left cinema lovers mighty impressed. Recently, the ace director spoke about seeking perfection with each film.

'I will constantly innovate to disrupt'

Sidharth spoke about his films and said that he has tried to explore things that have never been seen before in India. He said, "What has always inspired me as a filmmaker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at War and now Pathaan, you will realise that though I’m dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore in doing things that have never been seen before in India. Like the detailing in Pathaan is better than War and it will only get better in my future projects because I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That’s what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt."

Recently, Shah Rukh was seen thanking his fans for making Pathaan a huge success. He took to Twitter and also appreciated the crew who believed in the film. His tweet read, "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, Siddharth is currently busy shooting for his next film, Fighter. India's first aerial film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Recently, Pinkvilla informed its readers that Deepika and Hrithik will start shooting for a month-long schedule on March 19. The shoot will be done at real locations in Mumbai. The film is slated to hit theatres in January 2024.

