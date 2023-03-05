Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's verified Twitter account is FAKE

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan was released on January 25 and since then it has been enjoying a thunderous run at the box office. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Khan returned to the big screens after four long years and the audience was elated to watch him after a long time. The whole team is on cloud nine as the film recently crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Interestingly, netizens noticed that the ace director Siddharth Anand made his debut on Twitter amid enjoying the success of his film. A Twitter handle under his name is verified. But it looks like it is a fake account.

Siddharth Anand is not on social media

Now we have learnt that the verified account of Siddharth is fake. A user made an account and got the blue tick too. But the War director is not on any social media platforms. The user has been posting a lot of things about Pathaan and Shah Rukh and netizens think that it's Siddharth who is posting this. The user has also shared a lot of posts about Prabhas. Have a look:

Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan becoming number one Hindi film in India

Recently, Siddharth expressed excitement after Pathaan went on to become the number one Hindi film in India. He said that he was proud that he made a film that entertained people across the world. Siddharth also spoke about how the Hindi film industry went through a lot of vilification and received major backlash. He also recalled how people said that everyone in the Hindi film industry has 'lost touch of how to make a film'. He added that he was happy that Pathaan has become the answer to all that talk.

Work front

After Pathaan, Siddharth is currently busy shooting for his next, Fighter. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Sing Grover in lead roles. The film is slated to release in January 2024.

