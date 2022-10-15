Pathaan, Dunki, and more: Here’s everything you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s new projects

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood recently made a grand comeback to the silver screen, with Brahmastra. The superstar ended his 4-year-long hiatus by making a special cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s film. Apart from his special appearance in Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan has also announced a massive line-up of films, to the excitement of both his fans and cine-goers. King Khan, who is unarguably one of the most-loved stars of Indian cinema, is set to be active in his career once again. Here we present the list of new projects announced by Shah Rukh Khan. Have a look…

Pathaan This Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Yash Raj Films, is unarguably one of the most-anticipated projects of the Indian film industry right now. The spy-action thriller, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, features King Khan in the titular role. As per the reports, Pathaan is the fourth installment of Yash Raj Films’ highly celebrated spy thriller universe, after Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. It is also touted to be the most expensive project ever made by the production banner. Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Thus, the Sidharth Anand directorial marks her fourth collaboration with the superstar, as a leading lady. John Abraham, the renowned actor is playing a pivotal role in the film. If the reports are to be believed, Tiger actor Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who played the lead role in War, will make cameo appearances in Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Dunki Shah Rukh Khan is finally joining hands with master craftsman Rajkumar Hirani, for his upcoming project Dunki. The movie, which reportedly revolves around the lives of illegal immigrants, marks the superstar’s first-ever collaboration with the hitmaker. King Khan wrapped up the Budapest schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s film in August, this year. The next schedule shooting of the project is expected to start rolling in Dubai soon. Dunki features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead, thus marking the talented actress’s first onscreen collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The reports suggest that popular actor Vicky Kaushal is playing a pivotal role in the much-awaited film. Boman Irani and Satish Shah are playing essaying roles in Dunki, which is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2023.

Jawan Shah Rukh Khan is playing the lead role in Jawan, the upcoming comedy entertainer which marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee. The highly anticipated project, which features the superstar in the titular role, is currently in the final stages of filming. Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee recently wrapped up the Chennai schedule of the movie, with a star-studded party. Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema, is making her Bollywood debut as the female lead of Jawan. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is making a special appearance in the film. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer features National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the project, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.