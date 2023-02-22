Pathaan enters 500-crore club: Ecstatic Siddharth Anand says 'Never in my dreams did I imagine...'

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand , is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is already the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with collections over 1000 crore gross. Today, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed 500 crore (nett) club in India with its Hindi version! Director Siddharth Anand, who with War, and now Pathaan, has proven that he is the undisputed master of his genre - action spectacles, is thrilled that he is the first Hindi film director to enter the 500 crore club!

Siddharth says, “I’m just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn’t be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”

Siddharth admits that he wanted to deliver the all-time biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with Pathaan. He says, “When we set out to make Pathaan with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first Hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat that is inspiring me and all of us at YRF and team to do better.”