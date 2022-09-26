Pathaan: Fans believe they spotted Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; See Viral PIC

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were in for a treat as the megastar made a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Before this, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero, which released in 2018. Now, the megastar is all set to make a comeback on the screen in a full-fledged role in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. According to reports, Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in Pathaan and will reprise the role from his Tiger franchise.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of excitement among fans to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in the movie. Now, a picture that is going viral on Twitter shows two men shaking hands, and fans believe it is from a leaked scene from Pathaan. That’s not all. Fans are convinced that the two men are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, even though nothing else apart from their hands is visible in the picture. Some fans also spotted Salman’s character Tiger’s black-and-white scarf on the man on the right side, leading them to believe it is Salman.