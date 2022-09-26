Pathaan: Fans believe they spotted Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; See Viral PIC
A picture is going viral on Twitter, and fans are convinced they have spotted Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were in for a treat as the megastar made a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Before this, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero, which released in 2018. Now, the megastar is all set to make a comeback on the screen in a full-fledged role in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. According to reports, Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in Pathaan and will reprise the role from his Tiger franchise.
Needless to say, there’s a lot of excitement among fans to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in the movie. Now, a picture that is going viral on Twitter shows two men shaking hands, and fans believe it is from a leaked scene from Pathaan. That’s not all. Fans are convinced that the two men are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, even though nothing else apart from their hands is visible in the picture. Some fans also spotted Salman’s character Tiger’s black-and-white scarf on the man on the right side, leading them to believe it is Salman.
One Twitter user called it the ‘Tiger x Pathaan’ crossover and wrote, “The most-touted #Tiger x #Pathaan crossover, where-in @BeingSalmanKhan is single handedly holding up his son's hand and that Tiger's Scarf is enough to dominate Pathaan alone,” another fan wrote, “#Pathaan × #Tiger will be bonfire.”
Meanwhile, during a live chat with fans, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Salman’s special appearance in Pathaan. He said, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film.”
Shah Rukh Khan also hinted at his cameo in Tiger 3 and said, “Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this should be a secret, but Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It’s great fun working with him. It's always very nice."
Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and the film will release on January 25, 2023.
