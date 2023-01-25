Pathaan First Day First Show Reviews: Netizens love Salman Khan’s entry, call Shah Rukh starrer ‘blockbuster’

Finally after a long wait the much-awaited film of 2023, Pathaan has hit the theatres and we bet it is a celebration for everyone. The advance booking records were also broken by this Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer film. Well, those lucky fans who got to watch Pathaan first day first show are not able to contain their excitement and happiness about watching the film and social media is buzzing with them gushing over the movie. Be it Salman khan’s cameo or SRK’s stunts, everything seems to have hit bang on the right spot. Scroll down to check out the first-day first-show reviews from fans. First Day First Show Review of Pathaan

As expected fans cannot stop praising Pathaan and the stars. One of the fans wrote, “Never have I ever been more excited and swept away by a movie like this one.. I'm just speechless!! Wanna watch it again now but all house full.. #Pathaan #PathaanReview.” Another fan wrote, “Compared to second half first half is a child's play..#Pathaan is a KING SIZE BLOCKBUSTER.” A third fan wrote, “#Pathaan One word review : Blockbuster #SRK smashed it this time. #JohnAbraham as a villain is best #DeepikaPadukone is a bomb Cameos from spy universe #SalmanKhan.” Another fan wrote, “#Pathaan First half better than war.” One of the fan also wrote about Salman’s entry and said, “Salman entry followed by fight good #Pathaan.” “PATHAAN IS A BONAFIED BLOCKBUSTER. ONE OF THE BEST ACTION FILMS EVER. ITS MADE FOR BIG SCREEN EXPERIENCE. #Pathaan” Check out the tweet:

Everything to know about Pathaan The much-awaited spy thriller features Shah Rukh Khan as an ex-RAW field agent, who returns to save his motherland India from massive danger. John Abraham, the celebrated star is playing the lead antagonist Jim in the film. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, appears in the role of a spy. Pathaan also features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo appearance, and senior actress Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Pathaan FIRST REVIEW out: Fans call Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s film a ‘Visual delight’