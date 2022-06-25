Pathaan First Look: Shah Rukh Khan fans LOVE his gift on 30 Years Of SRK, Call it ‘best poster ever’

Shah Rukh Khan aces the art of surprising his fans and this year has turned out to be a year of celebrations for his massive fan following. After announcing his comeback after four years, SRK is now making headlines for completing 30 years in the industry. And to make the day more special, Shah Rukh treated his fans with his first look from his upcoming movie Pathaan. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, King Khan dropped an intense motion poster. He was seen holding a gun and was sporting a rugged look.

Soon, Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Pathaan went viral, leaving netizens in awe. The social media has been abuzz with tweets hailing King Khan’s first look and called it the best poster ever. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “#Pathaan's look has to be one of the most breathtaking look”. Another user tweeted, “It's Getting Bigger N Bigger Get Ready To Witness The Greatest Comeback In The History Of Cinema. What A Poster. #Pathaan”. Another user also expressed his excitement about SRK’s first look from Pathaan and tweeted, “Jaldi Milte Hain #Pathaan se. What a blockbuster poster” along with a fire emoticon.

Take a look at tweets for Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Pathaan:

Talking about Pathaan, this Siddharth Anand’s directorial will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The movie will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s fourth collaboration with Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Besides, it will also mark King Khan’s first collaboration with John Abraham and they will be seen locking horns on the screens. To note, Pathaan is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year.

