Pathaan FIRST REVIEW out: Fans call Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s film a ‘Visual delight’

Pathaan , the highly anticipated spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has finally hit the theatres. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited Bollywood projects of 2023, is the latest installment in Yash Raj Film's highly-celebrated spy universe. Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead in Pathaan, which has raised the expectations of cine-goers with its exceptional official trailer and songs. Interestingly, the first show of Pathaan is finished, and the film is receiving excellent reviews.

As expected, Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated comeback film has been receiving excellent reviews from the audiences, when it completed its first show. The netizens, who watched the first show of Pathaan, are now heaping praises on the Siddharth Anand directorial, and are calling it a 'Visual delight'. From the first reviews, it is evident that the spy thriller is going to set the box office on fire, and is a sure-shot blockbuster.

Check out Pathaan's first reviews below (No spoilers ahead):

"#Pathaan: OUTSTANDING! Rating: King is back #Srk #Pathaan offers everything, a complete package, will be a blockbuster…. Srk’s career-defining act... Sid Anand’s direction top notch ... Don’t miss! #Pathaanreview" wrote @Iam_atul_ on his Twitter handle.

"Pathaan is Superb Film it’s A Super Duper Hit," wrote Gulnaaz Khan on her Instagram handle.

"#Pathaan is HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with convincing story, Storytelling is brilliant as we want from Sid Anand #ShahRukhKhan performance is outstanding, #JohnAbraham and #deepikapadukone are also fine, Too many surprise and twist," wrote Bollywood Buddie on Twitter.

"First Pathaan Review : CINEMATIC JOY Visual Delight. SRK's best in recent times. John & Deepika were great. Surprising Cameos. Unbelievable climax. Spy Universe on a roll," reads @thenameisshaby on his Twitter handle.

"#Pathaan Well written Action thriller, a tight screenplay, Entertaining Cameos, Twist and Suspense, Spy universe Sharply connected (mainly Tiger). Blockbuster #pathaanreview," wrote Subash on Twitter.

Everything to know about Pathaan

The much-awaited spy thriller features Shah Rukh Khan as an ex-RAW field agent, who returns to save his motherland India from a massive danger. John Abraham, the celebrated star is playing the lead antagonist Jim in the film. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, appears in the role of a spy. Pathaan also features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo appearance, and senior actress Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.