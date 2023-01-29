Pathaan is NOT Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's first collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film got released on January 25th and since then, there has been no stopping at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has broken records with its historical collections. The film marked Shah Rukh's first collaboration with John. However, this is not the first time the duo has worked together. We stumbled upon a throwback video of SRK and John featuring in a beverage advertisement. Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's old ad goes viral

The audience loved watching John and SRK's face-off and top-notch action sequences in Pathaan. Their high-octane action scenes are choreographed by international stunt directors. Speaking of their respective looks, John has rocked his lean body while Khan flaunted his six-pack abs in the film. However, they have worked together in the past but in a beverage commercial. After the release of their film, the old video resurfaced on social media. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for John Abraham On Saturday, Shah Rukh hosted 'Ask SRK' on Twitter. While answering the fan questions amid enjoying the success of Pathaan, he was seen praising John. A fan asked him, "Pathaan ko kaisa laga jim se takrakar?" He replied, "Jim is too solid man….bahut maara usne….uff! Thank God I survived…#Pathaan." King Khan also tweeted about Salman Khan, who has a special appearance in the film. A Twitter user wrote, "Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe." To this, he replied, "Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time )."

Pathaan saw SRK and Salman's reunion too. Salman appeared as Tiger since the film is now a part of YRF's spy universe. People are going gaga over their hilarious banter in the film. They have managed to recreate the Karan Arjun moment. Pathaan also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

