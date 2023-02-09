Pathaan is the FIRST film ever to shut down Burj Khalifa boulevard; Shah Rukh Khan reacts- VIDEO
For shooting some action sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film Pathaan, the Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down.
Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is a historic all-time blockbuster. The action sequences of the theatrical action entertainer are being unanimously praised for making Pathaan a never-seen-before spectacle that matches Hollywood standards! It has now come to light that the bloody, brutal battle that Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) has with John Abraham (the anti-hero Jim) in Dubai was possible because the entire Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down for the first time ever for any film in the world!
Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down for the first time for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan
Director Siddharth Anand reveals, “The toughest action to execute in Pathaan - one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do this. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us!”
He adds, “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that - oh my god... that's for my film!” Sid further states, “I said I can't believe it and this wouldn't have been possible if they had not agreed to our vision and supported us wholeheartedly. So I want to thank the Dubai police and the authorities in Dubai.”
Shah Rukh Khan reacts
Shah Rukh Khan says, "Dubai has been very, very kind to me and everyone who goes from Indian cinema. It is a heavy-traffic place so the production team called up and said, ‘we're shooting a sequence with Shah Rukh’. So they said, ‘he is our brand ambassador, please take this permission. Finish it off fast, but we will allow you to shoot there.’ I think Dubai is film-industry-wise, the most international film-producing nation. You have the best equipment, facilities, location managers. So the experience is always wonderful to shoot in Dubai.”
About Pathaan
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the film. It released in theatres on 25th January, 2023.
