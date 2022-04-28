Pathaan, Jee Le Zaraa to Govinda Naam Mera, here’s where you can watch these films post theatrical release

Major production houses in the film industry, namely, Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, Excel Entertainment, and Ajay Devgn FFilms have been eyeing on some multiple upcoming theatrical releases in the next several months. Amid this, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has bought their post-release rights, so now the audience can enjoy films like Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Runway 34, and Jee Le Zaraa on OTT, days after release.

After a pandemic-induced dull, the entertainment world is back to business and how. Theatres are now functioning and there has been a big release every other week. Not only this, dozens of films have been announced, gone on floors, wrapped up, and are now awaiting release. Tonight, at a grand event organized by Amazon in the city of Mumbai, it was announced that production companies namely Aditya Chopra’s YRF, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions, Ajay Devgn’s Ajay Devgn FFilms, and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment have tied up with Amazon Prime Video for the digital premiere of their movies post their theatrical releases.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the movies which will be streaming on the OTT platform post their theatrical releases:

1. Yash Raj Films

YRF has tied up with Amazon Prime for the post-theatrical premiere 5 of their upcoming films.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Prithviraj

Shamshera

Pathaan

Tiger 3

2. Ajay Devgn FFilms

Ajay Devgn FFilms have sold the digital premiering rights of four films:

Runway 34

Bholaa

Thank God

Drishyam 2

3. Excel Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has 5 films:

Phone Bhoot

Rudra

Fukrey 3

Jee Le Zaraa

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

4. Dharma Productions

Dharma Productions has sold premiering rights of three films:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Govinda Naam Mera

