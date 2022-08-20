Pathaan: John Abraham confirms dubbing for the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone co-starrer has begun

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone's much awaited film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is one of the most awaited Indian films for numerous reasons. It marks the first collaboration of the trio in a feature film, is a film from Yash Raj Films' carefully curated Spy Universe, and the biggest of all, it marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after more than 4 years. The film is already buzzing and the makers are leaving no stone unturned, to cash on the buzz of the film. The makers released a title announcement, after which they shared motion posters of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on 25th June and 25th July respectively. Buzz is that John Abraham's motion poster will be out on the 25th of this month, as part of their promotion strategy of sharing something about the movie every month.

John, in a recent event, was asked about updates on his next magnum opus film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. John, tried not to disclose any sensitive details related to the film. He said, "Pathaan releases on the 25th of January. Yes, we have finished the film. We are still in the process of dubbing for the film." When he was asked to tell the media more about his character from the film, he said, "I will know more about it once I see it completely. But ya, we have finished shooting for the film." The big news is that the film is in the post production stage and will be wrapped very soon, as it gears up for an early 2023 release.

Have a look at the video where John Abraham gives updates on Pathaan, HERE

Pathaan releases in theatres on the 25th of January next year. The excitement surrounding the film is very high. John Abraham, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, apart from Pathaan, will be seen in Tehran and Tariq. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand's immediate next after Pathaan, Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, Hindi adaptation of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood rom-com which will role out next year.

