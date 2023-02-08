Pathaan: John Abraham reacts to netizens demanding Jim's prequel, 'He's the anti-hero to remember'

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has created havoc at the box office. The film was released on January 25th and since then it has been enjoying an unstoppable run. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. Salman Khan too featured in a special appearance. Pathaan saw John in a negative role as Jim. The audience loved watching him in a completely different avatar. His face-off scenes with Shah Rukh and the top-notch action sequences left the audience mighty impressed. In the film, it was also revealed John, who worked in RAW in the past, was Kabir's (Hrithik Roshan from WAR) batchmate. Pathaan has now become a part of YRF's spy universe which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 and War. Post watching Pathaan, netizens demanded a film on Jim's back story with Kabir. Now, John has reacted to the same and said that he hopes Aditya Chopra brings back Jim and tells his story.

'I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them' John spoke about the immense love he has been receiving post-Pathaan's release. He also said that he didn't expect that people would love his character Jim so much. John said, "It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I’m grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them."

John collaborated with Shah Rukh for the first time on a film. Their first collaboration proved to be a hit affair. John revealed that he has been getting messages from people on social media requesting a prequel. He said that he was happy to see that people are rooting for the anti-hero too. He shared, "I’m astounded by the number of messages I’m getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero, and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, it is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too! I’m fortunate that my work in Pathaan has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard Pathaan." 'It would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring Jim back' Further, the actor spoke about what he loved about his character. Jim played the role of the leader of a terrorist group. He said that it would be great if Aditya Chopra brings Jim back and told the audience how dedicated super-spy he was. John said, "Jim is a refreshingly suave villain, with very well etched out characterisation that dives into why he became what he became! Imagine the pain he endured, imagine the hurt that broke him and turned him into the man he became. To me, Jim was a very powerful character and yes, it would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring him back and tell the world how good a super-spy he was and how he became a ruthless mercenary later."

He further added, “As Luthra says in Pathaan, Jim and Kabir are the best in business. So, there could be lots to explore if a film is made on Jim. I don’t know what Aditya Chopra has in mind. As of now, I’m relishing the love that’s coming my way and I’m thankful that I have entertained people thoroughly."

