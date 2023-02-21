Pathaan: Make-up artist describes Shah Rukh Khan; Shares an UNSEEN pic from the location

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most-loved superstars of Indian cinema made a massive comeback to the silver screen with his recent release Pathaan. The spy thriller, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of recent times. The movie, which is produced by Yash Raj Films, featured Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar with long hair and a chiseled physique. Now, Pathaan make-up artist Preetisheel Singh D'souza's social media post with King Khan in winning the internet. Pathaan makeup artist describes Shah Rukh Khan

The talented makeup artist, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen location picture with the superstar. In the caption, she described SRK with a lovely note, and shared her experience of working with him in the blockbuster film. "itty, smart, thoughtful, intelligent, chivalrous, funny, generous, down to earth… words fall short in describing @iamsrk. Blessed and grateful to be able to know you and work with you," reads Preetisheel Singh D'Souza's Instagram post. Check out the post below:

In the picture which is apparently clicked during the shooting of the 'Besharam Rang' song in Spain, Shah Rukh Khan raises the temperature in a shirt-less look. The superstar is seen in a pair of olive cargo trousers, which he paired with a layered necklace and his much-loved long hairdo. Pathaan: Everything to know Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever collaboration with hitmaker Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone who appears as the female lead in the film essayed the role of Dr. Rubina Mohsin, an ISI agent. John Abraham appeared as the lead antagonist Jim, a former-RAW field offer who turns against the country after losing his family. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the film as Tiger from the much-celebrated film series of the same name. Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Ekta Kaul, Nikhat Khan, and others appeared in the supporting roles.

