'Pathaan me seat belts, Jawan me mask': Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS what to wear while watching Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session is one of the delightful treats for his fans and followers. Every time the actor hosts the session, more than hundreds of questions fill the comment section. Today, September 27, King Khan again hosted the interactive session and answered questions adorably while maintaining his humorous level. He was showered with questions regarding his blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan, and the upcoming Dunki. One fan asked Shah Rukh what to wear while watching the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. Read below to know the sweetest response of SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what to wear while watching Dunki

During the 'Ask SRK' session, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan asked, "Pathaan me seat belts, jawan me mask, ab dunki me kya pahan kar jana ha?? @iamsrk #AskSrk." Giving the sweetest reply, SRK wrote, "Apna dil lekar jaana wear your heart on the sleeve for #Dunki." Take a look:

SRK answered multiple questions regarding Dunki. Rajkumar himself hilariously posted, "Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK" hinting at the trailer release of the film.

The actor replied, "Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do and less time to talk to you….Muah.”

Another fan asked him, "Can we expect any action scenes in Dubki? Kind of loving the energy from Pathaan and Jawan. #AskSRK," to which Shah Rukh replied, "#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!!"

Meanwhile, a source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into the Christmas holiday."

