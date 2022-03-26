Pathaan: Netizens in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s ripped abs look; Say ‘Fire hai tu’

It’s been a while since Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen. While his last release Zero had tanked at the box office, all eyes are on Shah Rukh’s comeback movie Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie happens to be an action entertainer and will feature SRK in the titular role. As fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release, Shah Rukh recently made the headlines after he had dropped a new pic of himself in his Pathaan look wherein he was seen flaunting his ripped abs.

Soon the pic went viral on social media and fans were seen lauding SRK’s look from Pathaan. A Twitter user wrote, “Fire he re tuuuu @iamsrk”. Another user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, ““दिन और रात लोगों के होते होंगे शेरों का ज़माना होता है … issey kehte hain Toofan. Meri jaan aa rha hai #Pathaan !!! #ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk Khan Saab in his 56 we are not allowed to excuses”. One of the users also tweeted, “Jaldi milte hain Pathaan se...”.

Take a look at tweets for SRK’s new still from Pathaan:

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, the movie will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Interestingly, Deepika will be collaborating with SRK for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express and the actress is quite excited to work with him again. “We just have one schedule left, but working with him is always great. I feel at home, I feel safe, I feel secure that he's just the person he is,” Deepika was quoted saying to India Today.

