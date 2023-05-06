Pathaan: Netizens find the ‘real inspiration’ behind Shah Rukh Khan movie's action scenes

Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved superstar of Bollywood made a massive comeback to the big screens after a hiatus of over 4 years with the spy thriller Pathaan. The movie, which hit the theatres in January 2023, emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in the Hindi cinema industry. The Siddharth Anand directorial garnered immense love from the audiences, thanks to its brilliant performances and spectacular making - most importantly, action scenes.

Netizens find the 'real inspiration' behind the Pathaan train action scene

The post-interval portions of Pathaan, which featured leading man Shah Rukh Khan and superstar Salman Khan, who made a cameo appearance in the role of Tiger, was undoubtedly one of the finest big-screen experiences created by the Hindi film industry in a very long time. It was immensely satisfying for any true-blue Hindi cinema fan to watch the Karan-Arjun duo performing the well-designed action scenes, that are made on such a big scale.

Interestingly, the netizens have now found out the 'real inspiration' behind the Pathaan train action scene. According to some of internet users, the train action portions of the Siddharth Anand directorial are clearly inspired by the popular cartoon film 'Jackie Chan Adventures' which was released in the early 2000s. A video, which suggests the uncanny similarities between the action scenes in the cartoon film and Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster, is now going viral on social media. However, the SRK fans and neutral audiences feel that this is a mere coincidence.

Check out the viral video, below:

All about Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan played the titular character, an ex-RAW field agent who returns to save his motherland India from the antagonist Jim, played by John Abraham, in Pathaan. The spy thriller featured Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana played pivotal roles in the film, which is produced by Aditya Chopra under the prestigious banner Yash Raj Films.

