Pathaan: New photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone surface as fans meet them in Spain

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone sent their fans into a frenzy when they were spotted in Spain shooting for Pathaan. While the cast and crew wrapped the film's schedule, looks like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone stepped out to soak in the city's sights and culture. Little did they know, that they would be surrounded by scores of Indian fans who bumped into them during the day.

Thanks to social media and Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs, we came across many photos of the actor obliging his fans with a selfie. King Khan happily posed for photos with Indians abroad as they crowded around him to get that one memorable snap. Fans also spotted Deepika Padukone and clicked selfies with her too. These picture also made its way to Twitter.

Clad in a blue casual shirt and brown tinted sunglasses, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as he left his tresses open. In another photo, King Khan can also be seen posing in a black puffer jacket with a group of men.

Check out new photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Spain:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla on Tuesday brought you some more pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from Spain. Take a look:

King Khan sent social media into a meltdown recently as he dropped a photo from Pathaan's shoot. Flaunting his six pack abs and supremely toned physique, SRK redefined fitness goals.

