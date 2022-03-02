Pathaan: Ranveer Singh celebrates return of Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika & John, see his excited reaction

It is a big day for Shah Rukh Khan’s massive fan following. After all, King Khan has finally announced his next project as Pathaan after keeping his fans waiting for around three years. He took to social media to make the big announcement and shared an intriguing teaser that has left the nation buzzing. And while Shah Rukh’s fans can’t keep calm with the announcement about Pathaan, Ranveer Singh too has shared his excitement celebrating the return of the superstar on the big screen.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead with Shah Rukh. The teaser gave a glimpse of Pathaan with an intriguing introduction which had got everyone excited. Besides, SRK’s swag also added a new charm to the announcement. While the social media is buzzing with the big announcement, Ranveer took to the comment section of Shah Rukh’s post on Instagram and shared his excitement as he wrote, “Return of the King!!!!!” along with a crown emoticon.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s excited reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser:

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with John, while he will be sharing the screen with Deepika for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year and will witness a competition with John’s Tehran and Deepika’s Fighter which will be opening at the box office on January 26. 2023. To note, Pathaan will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

