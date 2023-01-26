Pathaan: Salman Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika, Ranveer arrive for special screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released yesterday, on 25 th January, and took the box office by storm on day one of its release! A special screening of Pathaan was held last night, and it was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Celebs such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, AP Dhillon, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Vidyut Jammwal, and others were spotted arriving at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai for the screening.

Salman Khan was seen in a black outfit as his car arrives at Yash Raj Studios. Meanwhile, the paparazzi also clicked Deepika Padukone as she arrived for the screening of Pathaan. The actress was seen in a black dress, and she smiled and waved at the paparazzi from inside the car. Ranveer Singh also donned a black outfit, and matching sunglasses as he arrived for Pathaan screening. Sussanne Khan arrived with her brother Zayed Khan, while Anil Kapoor was also spotted by the paps. John Abraham was clicked along with Sajid Khan. Other celebrities who attended the special screening included Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Vidyut Jammwal, Seema Sajdeh, and AP Dhillon.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan was seen in a black hoodie, while SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan was seen in a blue bodycon dress. Politician Baba Siddique was also clicked with his son Zeeshan Siddique at the special screening of Pathaan. Check out the pictures below!