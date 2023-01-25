Pathaan screening: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham twin in black; Deepika looks goofy in these inside PICS

Shah Rukh Khan 's highly anticipated comeback film Pathaan is finally getting its grand release today (January 25, Wednesday). The spy thriller, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand, marks SRK's comeback to lead roles after a long gap of over 4 years. The Badshah of Bollywood is reuniting with his much-loved onscreen pair Deepika Padukone for the project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Yash Raj Films. Ahead of the release, the Pathaan team attended a special screening of the film which was held in Mumbai, on Tuesday night.

The makers held a low-key screening event for Pathaan on January 24, Tuesday night in Mumbai, ahead of the film's grand release. Shah Rukh Khan, the leading man of Pathaan attended the screening event with his lovely wife Gauri Khan. The Bollywood superstar looked handsome as ever in a semi-formal black shirt, which he paired with matching black trousers, and a statement black necklace. John Abraham, who plays the lead antagonist Jim in the film, twinned with SRK in black. The handsome look opted for a black t-shirt, which he paired with a matching hooded sweatshirt and black trousers.

Deepika Padukone, who is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time in her acting career for Pathaan, looked gorgeous as always in a comfy light brown sweatshirt. The actress completed her look with a pair of matching brown trousers, her signature free, messy hairdo, and minimal make-up.

Check out the inside PICS from the Pathaan screening event, below: