Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan GOAT; replies to a fan who says he can’t compete with Bhaijaan

Shah Rukh Khan , John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan released on January 25, 2023, and it has been roaring at the box office. The film’s box-office collections has already broken a number of records and has been garnering praise from fans. Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe which kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. In Pathaan, Salman Khan has an extended cameo, and was seen in his avatar of the iconic spy, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. Fans loved watching Shah Rukh and Salman’s camaraderie in Pathaan. Recently, Shah Rukh hosted an Ask SRK session, during which he heaped praises on Salman Khan and called himself a fan of Tiger.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter a few minutes ago, and wrote, “I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!! #Pathaan.” He answered numerous questions, a lot of which were about Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan. One Twitter user wrote that while Pathaan is a hit film, SRK cannot compete with Salman Khan at the box office. “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK,” wrote the Twitter user. Shah Rukh had the most humbling response, and he was all praise for Salman. He wrote, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan.”

Another Twitter user wrote that he went to watch Pathaan as a fan of Tiger aka Salman Khan, but returned as a fan of Pathaan. “@iamsrk #AskSRK amazing Mindblowing Fantabolous Never Seen Before Avtar Gaya Tha Tiger Ka Fan Banke Aaaya Pathaan Ka Fan Banke,” read the tweet. SRK replied, “Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan.”