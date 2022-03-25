Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to wrap Spain schedule on March 27

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen soon with YRF’s Pathaan and he is busy shooting for the same now. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, the movie is being shot in Spain and several pics from the sets have been leaked on the internet made fans excited about Pathaan. And now, as per the recent update, Shah Rukh and Deepika are all set to wrap the Spain schedule of the movie.

As per the sources, after shooting in Mallorca, the Pathaan team is now heading to Cadiz and Jerez and they will wrap the shoot on March 27. The source also stated that Shah Rukh and Deepika will be seen performing some mind-boggling stunts in Spain. “Pathaan is the first film to be shot in Mallorca, Spain. Its expensive, exquisite and luxurious setting makes it one of the best tourist destinations in the world and Siddharth Anand and YRF definitely wanted to film Pathaan over here to achieve a level of scale that hasn’t been seen before in Hindi cinema! After Mallorca, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Cadiz and Jerez for an action schedule that is simply unreal. They will be pushing their bodies to the hilt and filming some death-defying stunts,” the source was quoted saying.

Interestingly, the makers had recently unveiled the teaser promo of Pathaan giving a glimpse of SRK’s look in the movie. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year and will mark Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with John.

