Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan goes shirtless in new PIC, looks ripped with long hair; Fans scream 'Menace'

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, will be soon seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The teaser of the film has already been released. A few months back he had also shared the first look of his highly-anticipated film. And today once again he shared a look from the upcoming film on his Instagram handle. He has surely turned up the heat. Fans are hailing his look.

Sharing the look on his social media, the Fan actor wrote, " Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.” In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen sitting on a couch with long hair. He is only wearing jeans. The look is killer. As soon as he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “MENACE, MENACE, MENACE.”