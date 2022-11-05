Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for co-star Deepika Padukone; Calls John Abraham ‘well-mannered’

Shah Rukh Khan loves interacting with his fans, and those who follow the superstar on Twitter may know that the actor often hosts #AskSRK sessions on Twitter where he replies to fans’ questions. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Pathaan after four years, so naturally, most of the questions from fans were regarding his film. Many of his fans wanted to know about his experience of working with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan, and SRK had the kindest words for both actors. Shah Rukh Khan on working with Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter that he is doing an #AskSRK session for a few minutes, during which he would answer fans’ questions. “We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask,” wrote Shah Rukh. A fan asked, “how's it like working with deepika? you both are my favourites,” to which Shah Rukh Khan replied and said that while Deepika has an amazing talent as an actor, the calming effect she had on the film is amazing. “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for Pathaan co-star John Abraham That’s not all! Another fan wanted to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s experience working with John Abraham. In his response, Shah Rukh said that he has known John for many years now and that he is one of the most well-mannered people he knows. “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan. Another fan asked what it feels like to be back on screen after a long pause. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “It’s like coming back home…”

About Pathaan The teaser of Pathaan was unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, on 2nd November, and fans couldn’t stop praising the teaser. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the spy thriller will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

