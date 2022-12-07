Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan looks intense in new still from the film; Fans request makers to release first song

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of over four years, with his upcoming movie Pathaan . While Shah Rukh had a short cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the superstar on the big screen in a full-fledged role. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Needless to say, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for any update about the movie. Now, makers have shared a new still from the movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and it has left fans super-excited.

A new still from Pathaan was shared on the social media handle of Yash Raj Films. The picture shows Shah Rukh Khan looking focused and intense, and can be seen with long hair and his sunglasses on. The picture also gives a small glimpse of his well-defined shoulders, and it’s quite evident that the superstar has worked hard to transform his body for this role. The text reads, “Apni kursi ki peti bandh lo,” while the caption read, “Get. Set. Boom! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Check out the still below.

Fans ask the makers of Pathaan to release the first song

Commenting on the post, fans requested the makers to release the first song of Pathaan. While one social media user wrote, “Release the songs asp #pathaanfirstdayfirstshow,” another fan commented, “Pls release songs.” A comment on Twitter read, “Pathaan release song date anounce kre jaldi se.” Clearly, fans can’t keep calm, and are eagerly waiting for the makers to release the first song from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s pairing in Pathaan

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s pairing in the film, and said, “The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented.”

Pathaan is all set to release in theatres on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.