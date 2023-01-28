Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan named ‘Man Of The Day’ by French news channel; VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang! The actor, who was missing from the big screen for over four years, made a smashing comeback with his recently released film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has taken the box office by storm and has been demolishing all records. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has garnered a lot of praise from fans as well as the film fraternity. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and many others shared their reviews of Pathaan, hailing the film. Not just in India, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is also making waves worldwide. The superstar and the film recently featured on a French News channel, and SRK’s fan clubs have shared a video clip of the same.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs shared a video clip from the French News channel featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘man of the day’. He was featured on the show Le 1245, and the topics of discussion were SRK’s global superstardom, his film Pathaan, and the love and adulation that his fans have for him. Sharing the video clip, Shah Rukh’s fan club SRKUniverse wrote on Twitter, “MAN OF THE DAY — SHAH RUKH KHAN @iamsrk was featured on a French News show Le 1245 where they talked about #Pathaan, his global superstardom, and how the love of his FANs trumps hate. #ShahRukhKhan #SRK.” Check out the post below!

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand on the film’s box-office collection

Pathaan collected Rs 55 crore on its opening day while on the second day, it raked in Rs 70 crore. Reacting to the successful run of Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand, said in a statement, “Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind."

"Today is a victory of Indian cinema because we are all Indians first. It is such an exciting phase for our country that films from across India are making records, breaking records and most importantly entertaining the people of our country globally," he added.