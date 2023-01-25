Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's entry gets a big thumbs up; Know what netizens think of their bromance

Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang! The superstar was last seen on the big screen in Zero in 2018. Today, his much-anticipated film Pathaan has hit theatres and it has opened to rave reviews. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. The excitement amongst the audience was high and it led to 6 am shows at several theatres across the country. Apart from watching Shah Rukh on the big screen after so long, the audience was eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan's special appearance since nothing was revealed in the trailer.

After the first day first show, excited fans of SRK and Salman started sharing videos and pictures of them from Pathaan on social media. The audience went gaga after watching Pathaan and Tiger together. They recreated their magic and made their fans go nostalgic. Recently, YRF announced that they are making a spy universe and Pathaan will be a part of it. Eventually, there will be crossovers between Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from WAR). Shah Rukh starrer offered a glimpse of the universe and what the audience can expect from it.

After Shah Rukh and Salman appeared together on the big screen, the duo got the loudest cheers. People couldn't stop hooting and cheering for them. Netizens called their Karan Arjun moment 'paisa vasool'. They were all praise for their camaraderie and bromance. A user wrote, "Salman Khan’s cameo as TIGER was the highlight of the film. Smart decision to keep in the middle as it totally elevates the film. His screen presence is unmatchable. Also loved the Tiger Pathaan banter. #Pathaan."