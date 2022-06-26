Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan shares deets about film’s trailer; Spills the beans on sequel

Shah Rukh Khan just dropped the first look of Pathaan yesterday, on the 25th of June. The Badshaah of Bollywood clocked 30 years in the film industry, and on the special occasion surprised fans with the first look of his actioner. It went viral as soon as it was shared on social media. Moreover, SRK also conducted his first-ever live session on his Instagram space last night, to interact with his fans and admirers. Amid this, the actor also dropped details about the film’s trailer and sequel.

Shah Rukh Khan shared that the trailer for Pathaan will likely drop towards the end of this year. “Well even I am excited about Pathaan’s trailer and it is likely to come out sometime in November or December. But I am not sure as the team is currently working very hard to complete the film,” said the actor.

Furthermore, he also joked about the coming up with a sequel of the Siddharth Anand directorial, given that the audience likes the upcoming film and that it gets a positive response. SRK said, “I hope you guys like the film, we all have worked and are working really hard on it. If the audience means you guys love Pathaan, there will be Pathaan 2 too perhaps.”

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media space and shared the first look of his much-awaited movie Pathaan, as he celebrated 30 years in the industry. Doing so, he also announced the release date of the film, which is 25th of January, 2023. His caption read, “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." The picture showed Shah Rukh in his long-hair look and a rugged look, while his face is covered with blood. SRK is also seen holding a gun in his hand. The actor will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana in the movie.

Apart from Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in his pipeline. He will also be making cameos in Tiger 3, Rocketry, and reportedly, in Brahmastra too. Fans are super excited to watch the actor on the silver screen after five long years.

