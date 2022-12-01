Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster ahead of release; Fans say ‘Legend is back

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are extremely excited after the Pathaan teaser was released on his birthday. His movie Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles is releasing January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan happens to be an action entertainer. The makers unveiled the film's teaser promo in March, earlier this year. And today Shah Rukh Khan again shared a new poster of the film which has only increased the excitement level among the fans.

Pathaan’s new poster:

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.” In the poster, we can see Deepika Padukone posing with a gun, looking gorgeous in a backless black gown, while Shah Rukh Khan also donning black is showing the gun. The same goes for John Abraham who is also looking rough and tough. The posters are shared in different languages.