Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'is not just film, it’s an emotion', says director Siddharth Anand

'Pathaan is an emotion' Ace director Siddharth Anand says the idea behind secretly dropping the teaser of Pathaan was to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with his countless fans across the globe! The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is one of the most awaited films. The teaser of it has finally been released today i.e. November 2. The superstar, who is celebrating his 57th birthday, has shared the video on his Instagram handle. The action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Fans' excitement level has doubled and they flooded Twitter by trending hashtag Shah Rukh Khan.

He further said, “For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023.”

Director reveals the reason for releasing a teaser on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

Siddharth says, “The craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. And it’s all due to the superstardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday.”

He also adds, “He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and Pathaan marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense.”

To note, Pathaan has the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Hindi Cinema in the form of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. They are working together after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen in Spain as leaked photos from the sets had taken the internet by storm at the beginning of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front:

The actor has three films releasing next year including Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. Indeed, it is going to be a blockbuster year for Shah Rukh Khan.