Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan stuns Malaika Arora with eight-pack abs; Actress says ‘Uffff eternal fan gurl’

Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm after he unveiled his first look from the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’. The actor flaunted his abs in the shirtless picture and left his fans in complete awe. From wife Gauri Khan to Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer, Varun Dhawan, and others heaped praise on him after seeing his physical transformation. And now, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ fame Malaika Arora couldn’t stop gushing over SRK’s look.

Malaika Arora took to her social media handle and re-shared Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Pathaan and wrote, “Uffff eternal fan gurl”. In the glimpse, the actor was seen flaunting his eight-pack abs in the shirtless picture. Sharing the it on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….(You can stop Shah Rukh but how will you stop Pathaan… I will make abs and apps, both)” Apart from Malaika, fans were impressed by the actor's physique and rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments. One fan commented, "How does he look so fit at 56,” while another fan added, "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this."

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for the same film. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, the movie is being shot in Spain and several pics from the sets were leaked in past leaving the fans excited about Pathaan. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year.



Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to wrap Spain schedule on March 27