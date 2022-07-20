Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's trainer talks about his transformation; Says he's been working hard for last 4 years

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is one of the most-anticipated films as the Om Shanti Om actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will be making his comeback to the films. It also stars Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. King Khan's chiseled avatar in Pathaan has created a lot of internet frenzy and now celebrity trainer Prashant Subhash Sawant talked about his physical transformation.

Talking to Indian Express, he said he has been working with the superstar for over two decades. “I have been training Shah Rukh for 24 years; in the last four, we have been working specifically for this film. Though the pandemic hampered the pace and progress, he has been consistent. Since his look in Pathaan is very different, Shah Rukh started doing a lot of lifting heavy. Previously, we used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but now we have incorporated more strength training — which helped him look better and bigger. It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed,” said Prashant.

The trainer further added lauded SRK and said that Pathaan is going to be different and it will be so amazing to see his transformation. He also credited the actor for his hard work but not just maintaining hi physical strength, but also mental in tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic,."He is no less than a fitness icon for everyone,” said Prashant.

Apart from Pathaan, he will be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, Khan will next feature in Atlee's Jawan. He will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time and will also share the screen with Nayanthara. It will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres.

