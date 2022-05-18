Pathaan: Sheykhar Ravjiani says the music of Shah Rukh Khan's film will be the 'biggest one coming up'

Shah Rukh Khan is finally making his comeback on the big screen with Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film has been the talk of the town since it went on floors. In March, this year, the makers unveiled the teaser promo of the film and ever since the video announcement of the film was dropped, fans have been excited about SRK’s return. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie happens to be an action entertainer.

The music of Pathaan has been composed by the musical duo of Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. Now, in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sheykar shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan yet again. He said, "Sidharth Anand and us have always worked together on every single film of his. It has always been an experience. Shah Rukh Khan- Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, all projects done with sir is an honour to be a part of. This one is a big and very special one coming up. Like this might be the biggest one coming up so far. That's Pathaan for you."

It is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film has been shot in several locations in Mumbai, Spain as well as Dubai. It will mark Shah Rukh's first film since his 2018 film, Zero, which was released in December 2018 and featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Deepika will be collaborating with SRK for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. While Pathaan marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh and John.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Pathaan, King Khan will be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film went on floors this April 2022. This will mark the actor’s very first collaboration with the 3 Idiots director and will also feature Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. It is slated to release on 22 December 2023. Next, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also has Atlee’s yet-to-be-titled film with Nayanthara.

