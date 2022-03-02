Pathaan shooting to his long break; 5 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan’s AMA session that left fans amused

Shah Rukh Khan fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the superstar has made the much awaited announcement of his upcoming movie Pathaan on social media. To note, the Siddharth Anand directorial will mark his return on the big screen after over four years. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year. While his big announcement has left the fans excited and social media buzzing, Shah Rukh went on to surprise his fans with an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on micro-blogging site Twitter.

It was a fun session wherein King Khan not just won hearts with his wit but also spilled beans about Pathaan along with talking about his break. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about watching Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. As fans can’t stop gushing about Pathaan and SRK’s AMA session, here’s a look at the highlights of the interactive session.

Returning to sets

While SRK has been missing from action for a while, Pathaan marked his return to sets after a hiatus. As one of the fans quizzed him about it felt getting back on the sets, SRK stated, “I only love and breathe films….set is where I belong. So, it was like going back home”.

Experience of working on Pathaan

Fans also quizzed Shah Rukh about his experience of shooting for Siddharth Anand directorial. To this, he replied, “Quite physical but the team made it very easy for me”.

On unveiling his look for Pathaan

While the teaser of Pathaan has got the fans excited, they have been curious to know when he will be unveiling his look from the movie. Replying to the post, King Khan said, “I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self…”

About his break

SRK is finally returning after a long break, fans did ask him about his absence. As one of his fans quizzed, “Itne din kahan gaayab the?”, King Khan replied saying, “Khyaalon mein”.

About watching Laal Singh Chaddha

Apart from Pathaan, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has also been creating a massive buzz. The movie is slated to release on August 11. So when a Twitter user quizzed him if he had watched Laal Singh Chaddha, Shah Rukh replied saying, “Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!!”

Also Read: Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan announces film with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, to release on Jan 25, 2023