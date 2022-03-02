Pathaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bhumi Pednekar and more hail Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, John Abraham's film teaser

Shah Rukh Khan is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, the actor has finally announced his much awaited comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The superstar had taken to social media to share the teaser of the movie and also announced the release date of Pathaan. SRK’s big announcement has left social media buzzing and fans have been sharing their excitement for the movie. Amid this, several celebs have also hailed the teaser and are celebrating Shah Rukh’s return on the big screen.

Taking to his Instagram story, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the teaser of Pathaan and wrote, “Goosebumps!” along with a fire emoticon. Bhumi Pednekar also took to the comment section of Shah Rukh’s post and commented, “Omggggg”. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan had shared the teaser on her social media handle, following wish celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Deanne Panday lauded King Khan’s return with Pathaan. Earlier, Ranveer Singh had also cheered for Shah Rukh Khan’s return on the big screen with the Siddharth Anand directorial and commented, “Return of the King!!!” on his post.

Take a look at celeb reactions for Pathaan:

To note, Pathaan, which will be releasing on January 25 next year, will feature Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role and the movie dishes out major patriotic vibes. Interestingly, the Siddharth Anand directorial will mark King Khan’s first collaboration with John Abraham while it will be his fourth movie with Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express.

