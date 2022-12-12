Pathaan song Besharam Rang: 5 PICS from the song that show Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s insane chemistry

Pathaan is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’ s comeback on the big screen after over four years, and needless to say, the expectations from the movie are sky-high. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the first song from the film Besharam Rang, and the makers finally released it today. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone stole the show with their sizzling chemistry in the song, and fans can’t stop swooning over them.

The first song from Pathaan, Besharam Rang , has been crooned by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar, and it has been shot in exotic locations in Spain. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s chemistry is off-the-charts, and in case you missed it, below are 5 stills from the song video that perfectly captures SRK and Deepika’s electrifying chemistry. Check them out!

Siddharth Anand on Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone’s pairing in Pathaan

Shah Rukh and Deepika are among the most-loved on-screen pairs, and have earlier worked together in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, before Pathaan. Director of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand spoke about Shah Rukh and Deepika’s pairing in Pathaan and said that the film will showcase their chemistry in an unprecedented way.

“The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented,” said Siddharth Anand. He further added, “They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.”

Pathaan is all set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.