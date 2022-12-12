Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone bring back their electrifying chemistry
Besharam Rang, the first song of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is here. The Siddharth Anand directorial will release on 25th January 2023.
Ever since the stills from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang went viral on social media, fans of the duo have been waiting for the track's release and now it is finally here! Meanwhile, John Abraham will appear as the antagonist of the story. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan happens to be an action entertainer. It will mark SRK’s return to movies after a gap of 4 years.
Pathaan song Besharam Rang unveiled
Now, the first track of Pathaan's Besharam Rang has been unveiled and it has sent the internet into a frenzy. As always, Shah Rukh and Deepika's sizzling chemistry impressed the fans. The two stars can be seen romancing each other in exotic locations in Spain. Besharam Rang is sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar. Meanwhile, a few months back, during the shoot of the song, several pictures of SRK and Deepika from the sets of Besharam Rang were leaked online.
Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's chemistry
