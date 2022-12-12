Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone bring back their electrifying chemistry

Ever since the stills from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan 's first song Besharam Rang went viral on social media, fans of the duo have been waiting for the track's release and now it is finally here! Meanwhile, John Abraham will appear as the antagonist of the story. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan happens to be an action entertainer. It will mark SRK’s return to movies after a gap of 4 years.

Now, the first track of Pathaan's Besharam Rang has been unveiled and it has sent the internet into a frenzy. As always, Shah Rukh and Deepika's sizzling chemistry impressed the fans. The two stars can be seen romancing each other in exotic locations in Spain. Besharam Rang is sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar. Meanwhile, a few months back, during the shoot of the song, several pictures of SRK and Deepika from the sets of Besharam Rang were leaked online.

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's chemistry

Meanwhile, soon after Besharam Rang was released, fans flooded the comment section with compliments for Deepika and Shah Rukh's chemistry. A user wrote: "This song fire." Another user: "SRK+ Dipika = Hottest Combo." A third fan commented: "The hottest couple." While another user: "First song of 2022 which will be all-time blockbuster for me." SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

Siddharth Anand on Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's chemistry

Talking about SRK and Deepika's chemistry, Siddharth Anand said: "The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented. They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.”

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.