Pathaan Teaser: Alia Bhatt hails Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Deepika Padukone has the sweetest response

The highly anticipated teaser of Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was finally released today, on the occasion of King Khan’s 57th birthday. The action entertainer helmed by Siddharth Anand, marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after over four years. So, needless to say, fans have been super-excited and have been waiting eagerly for the film’s release. The teaser shows Shah Rukh Khan in a rugged avatar, and fans can’t get enough of him. Soon after Pathaan teaser dropped, Bollywood celebrities also reacted to it. Alia Bhatt was among those who gushed over the teaser, and Deepika Padukone had the sweetest reply for the mom-to-be. Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan teaser

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share the teaser of Pathaan. The actress was all praise for the teaser, and expressing her excitement, Alia wrote, “Just Next Level!!!!” along with fireworks emoji. Deepika Padukone was quick to reply to Alia, and reposting her story, Deepika wrote, “Thank you Mama! @aliaabhatt,” along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu, and many other celebrities also reacted to the teaser, and gushed over it.

About Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. This film marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth on-screen collaboration after Om Shanti On, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Meanwhile, John and SRK will be sharing screen space for the first time.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Teaser: ‘It’s gonna be explosive’ say Shah Rukh Khan fans; Thank him for ‘return gift’ on his birthday