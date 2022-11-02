Pathaan Teaser: ‘It’s gonna be explosive’ say Shah Rukh Khan fans; Thank him for ‘return gift’ on his birthday
The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released today, on SRK’s 57th birthday, and it has already made waves on Twitter. Here’s how Twitterati reacted!
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are in for a massive treat as the highly anticipated teaser of Pathaan released this morning, on King Khan’s 57th birthday. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after over four years, and needless to say, fans have been eagerly waiting with bated breaths for each and every update. The action entertainer, helmed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The teaser finally released today, and it has already made massive waves on social media.
Twitterati’s reaction to Pathaan teaser
Pathaan teaser starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is packed with drama, action and suspense. Fans were mighty impressed with the teaser, and it only piqued their eagerness for the film. While one fan wrote, “OMG!!! What is this man! This is full on bawaal!! Insane stuffs! Hollywood standard!! The finest teaser ever made in the history of indian cinema for sure! #Pathaan will fire at the box-office! Thank You King @iamsrk for this return gift. #HappyBirthdaySRK,” another Twitter user commented, “OMG!!!!! #ShahRukhKhan is finally back This one is gonna be EXPLOSIVE #Pathaan teaser surely promises to be a treat for all the fans!!!!!”
Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, “#SRK's #PathaanTeaser is 100% Pure Adrenaline Rush!!! #Pathaan.” Check out more Twitter reactions to Pathaan teaser below!
More about Pathaan teaser
The teaser opens with the narrator speaking about the whereabouts of Pathaan, and whether he is alive or not. “Zinda hai,” announces Shah Rukh Khan, as he appears on screen in a rugged avatar with long hair. The teaser also shows Deepika Padukone, who is seen performing some fight sequences. John also makes an appearance, and the teaser shows a face-off between him and SRK’s character.
Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how the Pathaan actor brought in his birthday yesterday