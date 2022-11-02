Pathaan Teaser: ‘It’s gonna be explosive’ say Shah Rukh Khan fans; Thank him for ‘return gift’ on his birthday

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan ’s fans are in for a massive treat as the highly anticipated teaser of Pathaan released this morning, on King Khan’s 57th birthday. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after over four years, and needless to say, fans have been eagerly waiting with bated breaths for each and every update. The action entertainer, helmed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The teaser finally released today, and it has already made massive waves on social media.

Pathaan teaser starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is packed with drama, action and suspense. Fans were mighty impressed with the teaser, and it only piqued their eagerness for the film. While one fan wrote, “OMG!!! What is this man! This is full on bawaal!! Insane stuffs! Hollywood standard!! The finest teaser ever made in the history of indian cinema for sure! #Pathaan will fire at the box-office! Thank You King @iamsrk for this return gift. #HappyBirthdaySRK,” another Twitter user commented, “OMG!!!!! #ShahRukhKhan is finally back This one is gonna be EXPLOSIVE #Pathaan teaser surely promises to be a treat for all the fans!!!!!”

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, “#SRK's #PathaanTeaser is 100% Pure Adrenaline Rush!!! #Pathaan.” Check out more Twitter reactions to Pathaan teaser below!