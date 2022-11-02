Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan is man on mission in Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen next year with his movie Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of King Khan. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan happens to be an action entertainer. In March, this year, the makers unveiled the film's teaser promo, and since the film's video announcement was dropped, fans have been excited about SRK’s return.

Today, on the occasion of Shah Rukh's 57th birthday, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of Pathaan . Sharing the teaser, SRK wrote: "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW!" Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news about Pathaan's teaser release. “It’s an action-packed teaser introducing the Pathaan of Spy World. The runtime of the teaser is over a minute, as the fans will get a glimpse into the state of art VFX, heroism, and scale. Pathaan teaser is a perfect birthday dhamaka for all SRK fans,” revealed a source.

About Pathaan teaser

Talking about the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan looked rugged in his long hair and even though a lot of his look has not been completely revealed yet we can see mere glimpses of him. The background music is on point as King Khan makes a dashing entry in the video. Along with SRK, Deepika and John are in a never-seen-before avatar. I’m just sure all the SRK fans are jumping for joy after looking at Pathaan's teaser.

Fans react to Pathaan teaser

Soon after Pathaan's teaser was released, it left fans excited for his comeback. A user wrote: "KING for a reason." Another user commented: "Pathan will be make record." While another user commented: "King aagya. Mosam bigadne wala hai." "TThis is gonna to be an goat all.over movies," said another.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who has been relatively active as a producer in the last few years, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After Pathaan, the actor will be seen in director Atlee’s new film Jawan with Nayanthara and will then collaborate for the first time with director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films are scheduled to release next year.