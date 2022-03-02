Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s swag to patriotic vibe; 5 things that have made us excited for the film

Shah Rukh Khan – it is not just a name but an emotion and there are no second thoughts about it. The superstar is known for his stupendous acting skills and charm and has always been a treat to watch on the big screen. However, it’s been over three years since King Khan was last seen on the silver screen and his massive fan following has been missing his magic. But the wait is set to get over soon as Shah Rukh has finally announced his come back movie Pathaan on social media.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, SRK shared the teaser of Pathaan which has taken the social media by a storm. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Along with the teaser, SRK also revealed the release date of the movie which happens to be January 25, 2023 and that the movie will be out in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. Needless to say, the Pathaan teaser has added on to fans’ excitement to witness SRK’s magic once again on the silver screen. Amid this, we bring 5 things that got us excited about Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan.

Stellar cast

One of the key highlights of Pathaan has been its cast as this Siddharth Anand directorial brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for the first time. To note, Deepika had earlier worked with SRK in movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year and with John Abraham in Desi Boyz.

The perfect patriotic vibe

Pathaan spells patriotism in every bit. The movie is about a brave heart, who rose above religion and community and chose to devote his life for the nation. After all, he had no one in his life…. “Agar koi tha.. toh bas yeh desh”.

Action drama vibes

The first glimpse of Pathaan dished out major actioner vibes. While SRK in the titular role is all set to take on the enemies, Deepika Padukone also appears to be a stout diva.

Shah Rukh Khan’s swag

It’s been a couple of years since SRK was last seen on the big screen, he is set to make the much-awaited comeback with Pathaan. And while the teaser gave a glimpse of Shah Rukh as Pathaan, his swag and the way he introduced his character did get the hearts racing.

Storyline

Pathaan isn’t just another patriotic drama. Instead, it appears to be the story of a brave heart who has decided to lay his life for the nation. It will narrate his story and how he got his name Pathaan.

