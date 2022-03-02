Pathaan Teaser: Twitterati go berserk as Shah Rukh Khan is set to return with Deepika Padukone & John Abraham

Finally, after a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen. Today he dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action drama is all set to hit theaters on January 25, 2023, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Recently in an interview with PTI, the actress had mentioned that the release was expected till the 2022 year-end.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "I know it’s late But remember the date Pathaan time starts now See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic)." Well, as soon as the teaser was released, the #Kingisback started trending on social media. Fans were too excited and couldn’t keep calm. They have been expressing their happiness online.

One of the fans wrote, “Can't Believe This..The King Is Back.. #Pathaan.” Another wrote, “Pathaan is what we waited for #Pathaan’. As soon as the teaser opens, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone introduce Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback to Bollywood after Zero. The film was released in 2018 and starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

