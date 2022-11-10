Pathaan to showcase Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in an unprecedented way as 'they have electric chemistry'

Director Siddharth Anand is directing Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, an important cog in Aditya Chopra’s vision for the biggest spy universe in Indian cinematic history. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan , who is coming back to the big screen after a gap of over four years, the ethereally gorgeous Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who plays Shah Rukh Khan’s nemesis! Siddharth Anand says Pathaan will present Deepika at her hottest and coolest best and she will mesmerise everyone with her sizzling screen presence like never before!

Siddharth says, “Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in Pathaan that is not only breathtaking but one that also justifies her superstardom. Pathaan will showcase her in probably her hottest and at the same time, the coolest self.”

Siddharth Anand on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s pairing

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone recently sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets took the internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika, her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule.

About the super-hot pairing of Shah Rukh and Deepika, Siddharth says, “The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented.”

He adds, “They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.”