‘Pathaan Week’ to be celebrated from February 20 to 23; Tickets for Shah Rukh Khan starrer priced at Rs 110

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has been roaring at the box office, right from the day it was released, on January 25 th , 2023. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after over 4 years, and needless to say, SRK fans were super-thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. The film is heading towards Rs 1000 crore worldwide and Rs 500 crore nett in the Hindi version this week, and several theatre chains are joining in to celebrate this!

Theatre owners have decided to mark this week as Pathaan Week, starting from Monday, 20th February, to Thursday, 23rd February. All tickets will be priced at 110 rupees at participating cinemas, for audiences to watch or re-watch the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, says, “2023 has started extremely well not just for YRF with Pathaan but also for the entire exhibition circuit and we couldn’t be happier. The biggest all-time blockbuster Pathaan, which is the latest offering from Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, has been entertaining audiences globally since its release and it is amazing that all the leading multiplex chains are coming together to celebrate the contribution of this film towards the Hindi film industry.”

He adds, “It is going to be Pathaan Week across these participating cinemas with tickets priced at flat 110 rupees. This is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, YRF, Siddharth Anand, and also the YRF Spy Universe that is churning out the biggest action spectacles that India has ever seen and is setting new benchmarks and records with every film!” Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe.