Pathaan writer REVEALS the difference between writing dialogues for Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Pathaan , the spy thriller that marked the massive comeback of Shah Rukh Khan into the lead role after a long hiatus, has now emerged as a monstrous success. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which features King Khan in the titular role, is the fourth installment in YRF's highly popular Spy Universe. Shridhar Raghavan penned the screenplay for the film, while Abbas Tyrewala penned the dialogues. The writer duo has earlier collaborated with the filmmaker for War, the Hrithik Roshan -Tiger Shroff starrer which was released in 2019.

In his recent chat with Indian Express, Abbas Tyrewala opened up about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan, which marked his second outing in YRF's spy universe after War. According to the writer, when he worked with Siddharth Anand and Shridhar Raghavan in War, their idea was to write dialogues that are strictly in the lines of each character. "The idea was to create characters like Kabir and Khalid and get stars like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to totally get into those characters, live and breathe," he said.

However, with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, the writers and director decided to create a merger between the superstar's real-life persona and his character in the film through the dialogues. "That was the fun part. It was not incidental, it was very, very intentional. It was part of the brief and the conception of the movie. I had interacted with Shah Rukh in Asoka and Main Hoon Na, I had a sense of his persona. But his movie persona is so larger-than-life that even if somebody who doesn’t know him at all in person can recreate that. Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand have known SRK from many years, so these guys really know him and know how to celebrate Shah Rukh," said Abbas Tyrewala.

"I am not sure if Shah Rukh was making Pathaan live and breathe or Pathaan was making Shah Rukh live and breathe. They totally fed off each other, they were so interchangeable. So it was great fun," recalled the writer.

About YRF's Spy Universe

With back-to-back blockbusters including the Tiger film series, War and now Pathaan, YRF's Spy Universe has now emerged as the most successful film franchise ever produced in Indian cinema. Now, the makers are already set to release the next installment in the universe, Tiger 3, this year. This Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer will be followed by many promising projects including War 2, Pathaan sequel, and much more. Many more original stories and characters are also expected to join the universe, soon.